No likelihood of heavy rainfall in Hyderabad till end of June: IMD

Hyderabad: Though the monsoon has arrived in Hyderabad and there was heavy downpour in the initial days, however, according to the latest forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) there is no likelihood of any heavy rain anywhere in Telangana till the end of June.

The change in the wind direction which caused the clouds to be scattered has been cited as the main reason for the delay in rain.

According to IMD, the weather is likely to be dry until next week. There could be an increase in temperature for a few days.

As per the weather forecast, there could be some intermittent light rain in some districts of the state but there is no likelihood of any heavy rain.

The IMD officials said that there could be a spike in mercury in some districts of the state with light showers elsewhere.

They predict that there is no likelihood of any heavy rain in and around the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Looking at the past rain record, an average of 82.7 mm of rain was recorded till June 22 for many years but during the current year, only 63.4 mm of rain was recorded till this date.

The IMD officials say that this situation could persist during the two weeks of the next month as well.