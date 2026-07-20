No misuse of welfare schemes, Telangana DGP warns officials

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Monday, July 20, warned that any attempt to turn police welfare schemes into a “business racket” would not be tolerated, as he chaired a review of the Police Welfare Society and the Arogya Bhadratha health scheme at the DGP office here.

Anand asked officials to uphold ethical standards to ensure welfare schemes served their intended purpose, cautioning that misuse of funds by a few for personal gain could adversely affect thousands of police families.

He said the welfare of police personnel and their families remained the department’s top priority and directed officials to strengthen education, medical, marriage assistance and insurance schemes.

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Health scheme covered over 33,000 in 2025

Officials told the meeting that 33,126 police personnel and their family members had availed treatment under the Arogya Bhadratha scheme in 2025, while 12,392 had used the scheme till June 2026. The department spent Rs 181.74 crore on the scheme in 2025 and Rs 73.61 crore till June this year, they said.

The DGP said families of police personnel who die in the line of duty were provided financial protection through a Group Personal Accidental Insurance policy, under which Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspectors are covered for Rs 5 lakh, Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors for Rs 10 lakh, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) for Rs 15 lakh, and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and above for Rs 25 lakh.

Anand said merit and meritorious scholarships were being extended to police children, along with special financial assistance for students preparing for JEE, NEET and other national and state-level competitive examinations.

He directed that income from police canteens and commercial complexes be channelled towards the Young India Police School, education for police children, coaching for civil services and group examinations, scholarships and marriage assistance, and asked officials to increase the budget allocated for these programmes.

Digital platform, low-interest loans planned

The DGP asked officials to expand the use of technology in welfare and health administration, including setting up a comprehensive digital platform to record beneficiary details, fund utilisation and service delivery, and to form rank-wise welfare committees. He also directed that rents for the department’s commercial complexes be fixed transparently.

Anand instructed officials to ensure eligible personnel had access to low-interest loans, including open-plot loans at 9 per cent, home loans at 6.75 per cent, personal loans of up to Rs 5 lakh at 11 per cent, up to Rs 6 lakh for a daughter’s marriage and up to Rs 30 lakh for higher education in India or abroad.