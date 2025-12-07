No money for funeral, Hyderabad family lives with body for 3 days

Hyderabad: A family in in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla was forced to live with the body of a deceased member for three days, as they did not have money for funeral. The police had to conduct the last rites.

The family, which is a native of Mahabubnagar was residing at NLB Nagar area near Shapur Nagar. The deceased identified as 76-year-old Swami Dasane, who died nearly a week ago. The neighbours noticed that the family did not step out for three days and that foul smell emanated from the house.

After being alerted, the Jeedimetla police arrived at the residence and registered a case. Investigation revealed that the family refused to seek assistance due to “pride”. The Jeedimetla police with assistance from an NGO named Satya Harishchandra, performed the funeral on December 4.

Also Read Deputy CM inspects Uppal stadium ahead of Lionel Messi’s match in Hyderabad

Speaking to Siasat.com Jeedimetla circle inspector Gaddam Mallesh said, “The incident occurred 10 days ago, the family was in financial distress and could not perform the final rites. A case of suspicious death has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)”