No more Babu Bhaiya as Hera Pheri 3 hits fresh trouble

Mumbai: The long wait for Hera Pheri 3 has taken another shocking turn. Filmmaker Priyadarshan, who directed the 2000 cult comedy Hera Pheri, has now confirmed that he is no longer associated with the third instalment.

The update comes after producer Firoz A Nadiadwallah revealed that Priyadarshan will not direct Hera Pheri 3. Reacting to the same, the filmmaker told HT City that what Firoz said was true and added that he is “not associated” with the film at present.

What has left fans more worried is Priyadarshan’s comment on the film’s future. He said that, to the best of his knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 may never hit the screens because of “legal issues and personal conflicts.”

For fans, this is another setback for a franchise that has already seen multiple delays, confusion and controversy. The film has long been expected to bring back the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal as Raju, Shyam and Baburao, but the project has continued to stay surrounded by uncertainty.

With Priyadarshan now out and the film’s legal troubles still being discussed, Hera Pheri 3 once again looks far from a smooth comeback. For now, fans may have to wait even longer to know if the much loved comedy franchise will ever return to the big screen.