No more Big B voice before calls, Govt ends campaign

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, is known for his powerful voice and blockbuster movies like Sholay, Piku, and Deewar. For the past few months, his voice was heard every time someone made a phone call in India. He gave a warning about cybercrime as part of a government campaign.

But now, that message has officially ended. From Thursday, June 26, telecom users will no longer hear Amitabh Bachchan’s pre-recorded caller tune before their calls.

What Was the Caller Tune About?

The message was part of a campaign to make people aware of online fraud, fake messages, and scam calls. Amitabh Bachchan’s voice told users to be careful while talking to strangers or clicking unknown links.

People Got Tired of It

At first, the message helped spread awareness. But over time, many people started getting annoyed. They said it delayed calls — especially during emergencies. Social media was filled with jokes and angry comments. Many users said they were happy the tune was finally removed.

Amitabh Bachchan replied to the trolls in a cool and polite way. When someone told him to stop speaking on the phone, he said, “Sarkar ko bolo bhai, unhone jo kaha humne kar diya” (Tell the government, I just did what they told me).

When another person made fun of his age, he said,

“One day — God forbid — you too will grow old. And we have a saying: The older, the wiser.”

What’s Next for Big B?

Even though the caller tune is gone, Amitabh Bachchan is still busy with movies. He was last seen with Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan and will soon appear with Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of The Intern.