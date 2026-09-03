No one can question patriotism of Owaisi brothers: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, September 4, said that no one can question the patriotism of All India Majlis-e-Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi and his younger brother and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy praised AIMIM leaders Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi, describing their commitment to national security and patriotism as being on par with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.



Video: IPR Telangana



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He made the statement while inaugurating the Chanchalguda-Santosh Nagar Steel Flyover in the city. Asaduddin Owaisi was present at the event.

“There may be political differences between us, but I can tell that nobody can question the patriotism of Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi,” he said.

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In an indirect reference to “voter cutter” nicknames, Reddy said, “It is normal for political parties to make and break alliances in politics; we shouldn’t think too much about it. But they won’t back down when it comes to India’s security.”

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Flyover to ease traffic flow

The 3.32-km Chanchalguda-Santosh Nagar steel flyover has been inaugurated to ease the flow of traffic. It is expected to reduce travel time on the stretch by allowing commuters to bypass traffic signals at the Central Jail crossroads, Saidabad and IS Sadan.

Employees of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL) and other institutes under the Union defence ministry who use the Chanchalguda road to commute to their offices are likely to benefit from the flyover.

The flyover comprises a 2.53-km main viaduct and a 200-metre up-ramp at the IS Sadan junction. It begins near Chanchalguda Printing Press and extends towards Santoshnagar, with an up-ramp at Saidabad and a down-ramp at IS Sadan.

The Rs 620-crore project was initiated in 2022 and was completed and opened to traffic in 2026 after delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and land acquisition issues.

The flyover has a passenger unit count (PUC) of 70,576 in 2015, which is projected to rise to 1,93,632 by 2035.