Owaisi urges govt to build elevated parking Near Charminar

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Owaisi speaking outdoors with trees in the background, wearing glasses and a cap.
Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Pointing to the growing parking problems faced by tourists visiting Charminar, Laad Bazaar, and Pathergatti, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi urged the state government to build an elevated parking facility to ease congestion.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Nalgonda X Road Iron Bridge on Thursday, September 3, he said thousands come to visit the historic places every day but struggle to find parking.

He also proposed a weekly night market in the Old City to boost tourism and local businesses. “If shops, hotels, and businesses remain open one night every week, it would increase tourist footfall, strengthen the local economy, and provide a significant boost to traders in one of Hyderabad’s busiest commercial hubs,” he suggested.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

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