No party is democratic: Journo Rajdeep Sardesai in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prominent journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on Saturday, January 25, commented on the state of democracy in India during a discussion at the Hyderabad Literary Festival 2025.

He expressed concerns about the current political environment, stating that no political party in the country is functioning democratically and that many individuals or families are operating under their influence.

On misinformation and financial muscle

Sardesai emphasized that the electoral process is now heavily affected by financial power, muscle strength, and misinformation spread through platforms like WhatsApp.

He remarked that even Mahatma Gandhi would struggle to win elections under these circumstances, suggesting that candidates might not even secure their deposit amounts due to the prevailing conditions.

Sardesai asserted that the flaws lie within the systems rather than in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) themselves.

Are Indian elections free and fair?@sardesairajdeep talks about his book, 2024: The Elections that Surprised India, at the @KeralaLitFest.@hemalisodhi pic.twitter.com/onuYDmUnjq — A Suitable Agency (@ASuitableAgency) January 24, 2025

Sardesai criticises Modi govt

During the event, which revolved around his book “2024: The Election That Surprised India,” he criticized the Modi government for intimidating those who question its authority through agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), often leading to false cases against them.

He highlighted a troubling trend where candidates in Telangana reportedly spend around Rs 75 crores for elections, questioning how many young individuals could afford such expenditures to enter politics.

Sardesai described the Congress party as a “weekend party,” suggesting it lacks the strategic vision necessary to win elections, particularly pointing out that Rahul Gandhi does not exhibit such strategies.

He noted that while northern India continues to hold political dominance, southern states are becoming economically stronger, indicating a potential shift in political power dynamics in the future.