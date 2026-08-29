No permission for Ganesh idol immersion in Kapra Lake: HYDRAA

Hyderabad: The Centre has already declared the Kapra lake as a crucial wetland, so immersing Ganesh idols in it would be inappropriate, said the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner on Saturday, August 29.

The Commissioner, A.V. Ranganath, who visited the site to inspect development works, explained this to local representatives of the Bhagyanagar Utsav Committee. He suggested using the ‘baby pond’ near the lake for the immersion of small idols, while they should make alternative arrangements for larger idols.

He also noted that although 70 per cent of the land in the Kapra Lake area consists of private patta lands, the owners are willing to cooperate with the lake’s development.

Meanwhile, representatives from the Kapra Lake Revival Group also met with Ranganath. They urged for the development of the lake and the preservation of the environment.

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The Commissioner also viewed a photo exhibition featuring migratory birds that visit the lake. He noted that the Centre has already recognised this lake as a habitat for over 470 species of migratory birds arriving from various parts of the world.

He said that Kapra Lake is a key entry in the list of urban wetlands announced by the Centre, which also includes the Manjira Wildlife Sanctuary and Pakhal Lake Wildlife Sanctuary.

He highlighted the obligations laid down under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, including demarcating lake boundaries, preventing encroachments and safeguarding water bodies from pollution. In line with these responsibilities, he said, HYDRAA is taking up the development of the 113-acre Kapra Lake.

