No permit for Muslim Mahapanchayat, can ignite communal tension, says Delhi HC

The Delhi Police was directed by the Delhi High Court to deny a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the organisation named ‘Mission Save Constitution’ for conducting a Muslim Mahapanchayat on October 29 at the national capital.

Delhi High Court forbids All India Muslim Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan; says it may spark communal tensions



According to the HC, permission to conduct a Muslim Mahapanchayat in Old Delhi city may spark communal tensions as many Hindu festivals are still being celebrated.

“Between Navratri and Diwali, there are several festivals like Karvachauth, Dhanteras, etc. The period from the end of Shraddh to Diwali is extremely auspicious for the Hindu community. Though the event has been styled as a purpose for educating the people about their rights, the tenor of the posters indicates that they can have communal overtones which can result in an increase in communal tensions in the Old Delhi area which is a sensitive area as people from different communities live there and the communal violence in the area is not unknown,” the court said, adding the petitioner can apply for fresh permission after the festivals are over.

The bench said that the petitioner could approach the authorities with fresh permission once the festivities are over. According to local reports, permission was given by the police and Delhi Municipal Corporation but then was withdrawn.