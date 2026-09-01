No personal law is above Constitution: VHP on AIMPLB movement

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday, September 2, opposed the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) proposed “Constitution and Sharia Protection Movement”, alleging that by placing the Constitution and Islamic law on an equal footing, the organisation is “playing with the unity of the country.”

“Accept the Constitution, follow the law and respect the nation — this is true protection,” the outfit said.

The AIMPLB had last week announced the nationwide movement under which it will organise public meetings and protest programmes in major cities across the country. The organisation said it will also disseminate a comprehensive “white paper” documenting alleged incidents of discrimination against Muslims and constitutional violations.

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In a statement, VHP central joint secretary Vijay Shankar Tiwari asserted that no personal law can be placed above the Constitution. “The Muslim Personal Law Board has compared the Constitution of India with Sharia, which is completely unconstitutional,” he said.

Under the Indian Constitution, people of all faiths are entitled to equal rights. “But comparing Sharia with the Constitution amounts to playing with the unity of the country,” he said.

Tiwari said Muslims, as Indian citizens, are entitled to all rights guaranteed by the Constitution, but citizenship also entails duties, including accepting the country’s laws, respecting national symbols and understanding the spirit of the Uniform Civil Code.

The RSS affiliate said AIMPLB campaign “is not acceptable to the country in any manner, and such freedom cannot be given in this country for carrying out such movements or activities.”

“All kinds of such conspiracies are being carried out and will be carried out in the future as well. The country will have to remain alert,” he added.

Tiwari rejected what he described as a portrayal of Muslims as victims subjected to atrocities, calling it a “misleading picture”. “Whenever there is talk of demolishing illegal constructions, whoever has illegal constructions, they are demolished. But if illegal constructions belonging to the Muslim community are demolished, they come forward portraying themselves as victims. This cannot continue,” he said.

Tiwari said respecting Vande Mataram cannot amount to an attack on any religion. He appealed to the “aware section” of the Muslim community not to create an atmosphere of fear based on statements made by their leaders.

He also asked leaders advocating the movement to clarify what they would follow if the Constitution and Sharia came into conflict — “the Constitution or Sharia?”