No political personality is ready to sail in ‘sinking boat’ Congress: BJP

Srinagar: The Congress is a non-performing asset, a liability and a sinking boat, a senior BJP leader alleged on Tuesday and said no political party will associate itself with it.

“The Congress had made attempts to create the INDIA alliance, but the Congress party has become a NPA (non-performing asset) in the country and has become a liability,” former BJP MLC and party’s in-charge for Srinagar parliamentary constituency Surinder Ambardar said.

Justifying his assertion, Ambardar said West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee earlier decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone and then Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left the INDIA bloc and returned to the NDA.

“Congress is a sinking boat and no political personality is ready to sail in it,” the BJP leader told reporters after inaugurating the party’s election office in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

On Tuesday, the BJP inaugurated its election offices in all five constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ambardar said the BJP believes that election is the biggest festival in the country and is celebrating it by launching election offices.

“We have created 38 departments for the elections and made 38 convenors and 38 co-convenors. Those 38 departments vary from election office to social media to strategic aspects and will touch all aspects of the election,” he added.

The former MLC said the BJP is looking to win at least 330 seats on its own in the upcoming general elections.

“For the NDA, the score will be over 400 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will score a hat-trick,” he added.

Meanwhile, the party’s general secretary (organisation) for Jammu and Kashmir, Ashok Koul, said the INDIA bloc has broken away and many partners have left it.

“We have said it from the very beginning that it is not an alliance but a photo session. All those meetings were a photo session. As far as Kashmir is concerned, we do not see that any political party will enter into an alliance with it,” Koul said.

“There was a Gupkar alliance and now we do not see that as well. All of them will contest. The BJP will contest all the six seats, including Ladakh, and will try to win all of them,” he added.

Koul further said the assembly elections will also take place in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We will see to it that the assembly elections take place after the parliamentary polls,” he added.