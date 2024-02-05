No post from Aishwarya on Abhishek Bachchan’s b’day, separation confirmed?

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his birthday today and social media is abuzz with wishes from family, friends, and fans. However, a birthday post from his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is still missing.

Aishwarya, known for her regular birthday messages on Instagram for family members, hasn’t shared any such post for Abhishek yet.

This comes amidst recent reports and rumours speculating on the couple’s separation. There have been claims that Aishwarya has moved out of the Bachchan home.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Instagram)

In 2023, Aishwarya had lovingly wished Abhishek on Instagram with a photo and a sweet caption. However, this year, her silence has fueled speculation about the state of their relationship. Well, let’s wait and see if she posts anything by tonight.

According to a report in Times Now, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been facing challenges for years now. A source told the publication, “It is for their child that Abhishek and Aishwarya are still together. They have been having problems for years. Now matters have come to a head.”

Interestingly, last year, Abhishek’s birthday wish for Aishwarya also garnered attention. Described by many as ‘dry,’ the post featured a throwback picture with a simple “Happy Birthday” caption.

While the couple’s public expressions have been raising eyebrows, fans remain hopeful that everything is well between them. As we await any official statement or gesture, the mystery surrounding Aishwarya’s social media silence continues.