No power tariff hike in Telangana this year despite revenue gap  

Hyderabad: Despite facing a revenue gap of Rs.9,758 crore, the Telangana government has decided not to increase power tariffs this year.

TGSPDCL chairman and managing director Musharraf Faruqui made this announcement during a public hearing on the corporation’s revenue and tariff proposals at the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) headquarters on Thursday.

Faruqui stated that instead of burdening consumers with higher charges, the corporation has requested the state government to cover the shortfall through subsidies.

Highlighting the state’s rising power demand, he noted that Telangana recently recorded its highest-ever electricity consumption of 17,162 MW. To manage demand surges, the government has entered into power swap agreements with other utilities across India, saving Rs.1,614 crore for TGSPDCL.

Faruqui also detailed improvements in the power distribution network, stating that Rs.578.88 crore has been invested in strengthening infrastructure.

He reported a reduction in distribution losses to 8.38% and a decrease in the power purchase cost to Rs.5.76 per unit. Additionally, the failure rates of Power Transformers (PTR) and Distribution Transformers (DTR) have dropped to 1.55% and 5.70%, respectively.

He assured that TGSPDCL remains committed to efficiency and quality in power supply, and the tariff proposals reflect this approach.

The public hearing was presided over by ERC Chairman Justice D. Nagarjun. TGSPDCL Joint Managing Director C. Srinivasa Rao, senior energy department officials, representatives from the Railways, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), and power sector experts, including Venu Gopal Rao, also attended the meeting.