No profiteering from school uniforms & books: Hyderabad DEO issues orders

Hyderabad: The District Education Officer (DEO) of Hyderabad issued orders against private schools profiteering through the sale of school uniforms, books, stationary etc. to students.

The order dated May 30 asked all Deputy Educational Officers and Deputy Inspector of Schools of Hyderabad district to ensure that no private school management i.e. State/CBSE/ ICSE running in Hyderabad district should not sell uniforms, shoes & belts etc. on the school premises.

The official also asked all the Deputy Educational Officers to constitute mandal-level committee to monitor the private schools regularly and also ensure that no private school management in Hyderabad district should sell uniforms, shoes belt etc. on the school premises.

“Further, as per the court orders, the sale of books/notebooks/stationery at the school counter, if any, should be on a non-commercial, no-profit-no-loss basis, if so bring the notice of the undersigned for taking necessary action in the matter,” it read.