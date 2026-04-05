No question of going back to BRS: Eatala Rajender shuts down rumours

He was ddressing recent events, where posters of the MP were reportedly put up in Karimnagar, putting his pictures alongside other leaders who left the BRS.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th April 2026 10:48 pm IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Eatala Rajender
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Eatala Rajender on Sunday, April 5, shut down rumours of returning to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), asserting that “changing parties is not as easy as changing clothes.”

Addressing recent events, where posters of the MP were reportedly put up in Karimnagar, putting his pictures alongside other leaders who left the BRS, he said, “Some people are trying to push a narrative that we will come back. I don’t take this seriously,” he said while speaking to the media at his residence in Shamirpet.

The MP said that he was offered a ministerial post in 2008 by then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR). “He offered a ministerial post to me, asking me to switch to Congress. I did not do so as I was committed to the Telangana movement.”

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However, talking about his ouster from the BRS, he said, “Five years ago, KCR threw me out. At the time, all the media was controlled by him, and I didn’t have a chance to explain myself. In those circumstances, I joined the BJP.”

“Just before the 2023 elections, when Thummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy left BRS for Congress, they met me and asked me to join them to dethrone K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). I could have become a Minister or Deputy Chief Minister. But I did not go,” he said, reiterating his commitment to his current role.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th April 2026 10:48 pm IST

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