No remains found under razed mazars; won’t allow ‘land jihad’: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated that his administration will destroy all ‘mazars’ (tombs) and other unlawful buildings created in the state. Dhami stated during an event in Kaladhungi, Nainital district, that the administration has identified over 1,000 areas where such unlawful buildings have been installed.

“There are over 1000 such places in this state where tombs have been built but no remains have been discovered beneath them,” Dhami claimed.

“We have stated that we are not opposed to anyone, but we will not allow forcible occupation anywhere on our property.” We will not tolerate land jihad anywhere,” he warned.

Over the previous two years, the state administration has been severe on encroachments on government land.

He emphasised that the BJP government will not damage anybody while also refusing to please any community.

“Because we are the ones who believe in the law, we will not do any work that will harm anyone.” We, on the other hand, will not be appeased. Dhami stated, “We will work hard to reduce appeasement.”

Dhami was in Nainital to inaugurate and lay the groundwork for 36 programmes totaling 95 crores.

Dhami stated that the state has adopted a stronger legislation to prevent forced conversions in the state, in addition to forming a commission to oversee the application of the Uniform Civil Code. (UCC). The Uttarakhand legislature has enacted an amendment bill to strengthen the state’s anti-conversion law by increasing penalties for forced conversions and religious conversions of two or more persons, referred to as “mass conversion.”

In December of last year, forest officials began a crackdown on illicit religious buildings, demolishing 15 tombs in the Dehradun forest division. According to top forest officials, the departmental study found 293 religious buildings in the state’s protected woods.