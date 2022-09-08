No restrictions on immersion of Ganesh idols: Talasani

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav has reiterated that there is no restrictions on the immersion of Ganesh Idols in Hussain Sagar Lake and the immersion procedure will be held on September 9 as per the schedule.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday after offering prayers to the Khairatabad Ganesh, Minister Srinivas Yadav alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were trying to politicise the Ganesh immersion and were deliberately creating confusion among the people in the name of festival.

The Minister said authorities are busy in arrangements for the mass immersion of Ganesh Idols at Tank Bund on September 9 and cranes have already been deployed at immersion spots.

“The authorities are engaged in arrangements and are taking eloborate steps for the smooth conduct of immersion procedure. But, it is very unfortunate that why BJP leaders are organising rallies and staging protests in the name of immersion in the city” Talasani said.

Later, Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited the cranes deployed at NTR Marg and moved around the Tank Bund to inspect the ongoing arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with the help of police department is planning to conduct the Ganesh immersion in about 60 water bodies, including the Hussainsagar and the Saroornagar lake and 74 artificial ponds.

Only clay idols allowed immersion at Hussain Sagar: Govt

On Tuesday, Telangana government issued a clarification around Ganesh idol immersion at Hussain Sagar.

It said that the immersion of clay idols is still permitted in the tank bund but only idols made out of Plaster of Paris are prohibited due to a high court order dated July 21, 2022.

The government further said that the immersion of Plaster of Paris idols can still be done in 31 lakes and artificial ponds across the city.