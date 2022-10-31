‘No scientific basis’: SC bans two-finger test for rape survivors

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court prohibited the use of the “two-finger test” in rape cases on Monday. It warned that people conducting such tests will be held for misconduct.

The Court was deciding an appeal filed against a judgment of the Telangana High Court which overturned the conviction recorded by a trial court in a rape case.

The test is conducted to check whether the victim has had recent sexual intercourse. The test relies upon the presence or absence of the victim’s hymen.

Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli while restoring the conviction in a rape case, said that it is regrettable that the “two-finger test” continues to be conducted even today.

The bench announcing the judgment said, “This court has time and again deprecated the use of two finger test in cases alleging rape and sexual assault. The so-called test has no scientific basis. It instead re-victimizes and re-traumatizes women.”

Directions by the bench of Judges: