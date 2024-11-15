No sequel for ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum,’ confirms Fahad Mustafa

Islamabad: The journey of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, the hit Pakistani drama, may have come to an end on November 5, but its impact lingers on. With its charismatic lead pair — Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa and Hania Aamir as Sharjeena — the show quickly became extremely popular not just in Pakistan but also India.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting any news of a sequel, hoping the show’s creators would consider bringing back the beloved onscreen pair of Mustafa and Sharjeena. However, it seems these hopes have now been put to rest.

In a recent episode of Haute Talk by Something Haute, Fahad Mustafa, who was at the heart of KMKT’s success, gave a candid response that has left fans disheartened. When asked by the host about the possibility of a sequel, Mustafa’s reply was both firm and unequivocal. “No chance,” he said without hesitation, adding, “Itna bewakoof nahi hun mein.”

His comments have made it clear that any rumors of a part two remain just that — rumors. For KMKT’s devoted fanbase, the news is surely a bittersweet one.

Directed by Badar Mehmood and produced by Big Bang Entertainment, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum boasted a stellar ensemble cast including celebrated actors like Bushra Ansari, Javed Sheikh, Naeema Butt, and Emmad Irfani. Each cast member contributed to the show’s massive success.