No SFIO probe on edtech giant BYJU’s, say sources

The edtech giant has provided the requested information to the ROC Bengaluru.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 10th July 2023 4:18 pm IST
Creditors seek part-repayment of $1.2 bn loan given to BYJU's

New Delhi: There is no ongoing Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO) investigation against edtech unicorn BYJU’S, according to sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

The Registrar of Companies (ROC) Bengaluru merely conducted a preliminary inquiry under section 206 of the Companies Act, 2013, which empowers the registrar to call for any further information, explanation, or document related to a company through a written notice, according to sources close to the matter.

Reports suggesting an ongoing investigation by the Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO) against BYJU’S are blatantly false, sources added.

BYJU’S also categorically and emphatically stated that there is no SFIO investigation against it.

