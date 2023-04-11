No Shiv Sena worker involvement in Babri Masjid demolition, claims Maha minister

He also took a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray for accusing Eknath Shinde of stealing legacy of Bal Thackeray

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 11th April 2023 7:56 am IST
Till 2014, Dec 6 wasn't used as a polarising tool by the right wing in MP
Babri Masjid.

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrakant Patil on Monday said not a single worker of the Shiv Sena was near the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya when it was brought down by the Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini on December 6, 1992.

Patil, minister of higher and technical education in the Eknath Shinde government and a former Maharashtra BJP chief, made the comment while speaking to a regional news channel.

Incidentally, Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray has often been quoted as saying that he was proud if any of his Sainiks took part in the demolition of the disputed structure.

MS Education Academy

“I was placed there by the Bajrang Dal for three-four months to facilitate kar sevaks arriving in Ayodhya. People participating were either from Bajrang Dal, VHP or Durga Vahini. Former Bihar state deputy CM (and senior BJP leader) Sushil Kumar Modi, legislator Harendra Kumar and I were given the task to manage the kar sevaks and ensure their safe passage,” Patil claimed.

“We three were working there as national general secretaries. The RSS’ strength was behind us but it did not participate openly. It had distributed its work to like minded organisations,” Patil claimed.

Patil further said Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut keeps talking about the Babri Masjid demolition, adding he wondered if the latter was even there at the temple town in Uttar Pradesh at the time.

He also took a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray for accusing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of stealing the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

The late Shiv Sena founder was not the property of anyone and was someone who was hugely respected by the people, Patil added.

“Balasaheb is the property of all Hindus and everyone is free to use his name (legacy),” said Patil.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after the rebellion by Shinde, who got the party name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol, while Uddhav Thackeray’s faction was christened Shiv Sena (UBT) with a flaming torch as its symbol.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 11th April 2023 7:56 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button