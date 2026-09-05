No shortage of engineering seats in Telangana: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy claimed there is no shortage of engineering seats in Telangana and accused Opposition parties of misleading and creating an environment of fear.

He was speaking at a Teachers’ Day event held at the Government Junior College in Kodangal on Saturday, September 5. He said claims that completing a polytechnic course would be the only route to securing a second-year engineering seat are false.

“Today, even 10,000 to 20,000 engineering seats are going vacant. There was a time when engineering colleges were limited and students had to secure ranks in the hundreds to get admission. Today, even students with ranks as low as five lakh are able to secure engineering seats in various colleges,” he said.

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He assured that the Congress government is working to overhaul the education system to equip students with skills that can help them compete for jobs globally. “Students completing a polytechnic course can join engineering courses directly in the second year,” he said.

Admitting that India’s education system needs “fundamental changes and reforms,” he said no student should be deprived of their right to choose what to study or where to study, and opportunities are not bound to Hyderabad alone.

“Whether you study in a polytechnic, a Skills University or an engineering college, employment opportunities should not be limited to Hyderabad or its surroundings. With the right skills, our students should be able to find opportunities in countries such as Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland,” he said.

We will study the education systems and skill-development models followed in other countries and adapt them to create global-standard opportunities for students, he added.