No SIR extension in Telangana; claims and objections end Oct 7

Hyderabad: The schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana is likely to remain unchanged, as there is no possibility of further extension.

Currently, both ‘Claims and Objections’ and ‘Notice Period’ are going on in the state.

‘Claims and Objection’ period to end on Oct 7

The period of ‘Claims and Objections’ is scheduled to end on Wednesday, October 7.

During this period, those who want to enrol as new voters, update electoral details, or object to the inclusion of an ineligible person can file applications.

Those whose names are missing in the draft list or want to become a new voter can file Form 6. For correction of entries in the electoral roll, Form 8 can be submitted.

To object to the inclusion of an ineligible person, FORM 7 can be filled.

The last date for submitting all these forms is October 7.

SIR in Telangana

Meanwhile, the notice period will continue till November 5.

During the period, as per the latest guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Booth-Level Officers (BLO) will visit the houses of electors whose names are listed either in the unmapped category or have anomalies in data to collect the relevant documents.

Based on the documents submitted by the electors, the Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO) will decide the eligibility of the voters.

The final list is scheduled to be released on Monday, November 9.