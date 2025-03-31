No survey done to demarcate govt land in Kancha Gachibowli: UoH

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UOH) on Monday, March 31, categorically denied that any survey was conducted by revenue officials on its campus in July 2024 to demarcate the 400 acres in Kancha Gachibowli, which was resumed by the state government in 2006.

In its statement to the media after Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) claimed that not a single inch of that land belonged to the university, the UoH has denied the allegations.

“No survey was conducted in July 2024 by the revenue authorities in the University campus to demarcate the 400 acres of land resumed by the state government in 2006 from Ms IMG Academies Bharata Pvt. Ltd.,” said the university.

Asserting that the university has been requesting the state government to alienate that land, the University of Hyderabad stated that it would forward the representations of the stakeholders to the government to reconsider the points raised so that biodiversity could be conserved in that area.

Additionally, the university has made it clear that any transfer of land allocated to it could occur only with a formal concurrence of the university’s executive council, which comprises six nominees appointed by the President of India.

UOH has urged the media and all the stakeholders to exercise caution and refrain from disseminating any misinformation about the ownership of land or its transfer.

Telangana govt’s take on UoH land

Earlier, the Telangana government alleged that the disputed 400 acres of university land belonged to the state after winning a legal battle in the Supreme Court.

The 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli where the government plans to undertake development, including setting up IT park, borders UoH land.

In a detailed note on the land issue, the TGIIC said it has proved its ownership of the land in court and that the UoH does not own any land in the land parcel in question.

Disputes, if any, created on the ownership of land will be a contempt of the court, it said.

“Development works and auction of the land will not affect the ecosystem, including rocks. No lake exists in the land allotted for development,” it said.

The state government is giving top priority to the sustainable development of any local area and conservation of the environment in every plan, it said.

“Some political leaders and realty groups are opposing the project and misleading the students for their vested interests,” it said.

Tracing the history of the land, the statement said the then undivided Andhra Pradesh government had allotted the land to a private company in 2004 but cancelled it in 2006 as the company did not commence the project.

The company had approached the courts, and a legal battle continued for a long.

In May 2024, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by the company, and the government took possession of the 400 acres of land and later transferred the land to the TGIIC.

The revenue records clearly state that the land is not forest land, it said.

With the consent of the University of Hyderabad, a survey of the land was conducted in July 2024 in the presence of the university officials for the identification of boundaries. “The officials finalised the boundaries on the same day,” it said.

Referring to some media reports, it said Buffalo Lake and Peacock Lake are not within the limits of 400 acres which are being developed by the TGIIC.

The TGIIC statement said it prepared a plan to preserve the famous Mushroom Rock and other rock formations as green spaces in its layout.

“Taking into consideration all the facts, it is clear that TGIIC has not encroached upon the lands of the University of Hyderabad and not damaged any of the existing water resources (lakes) and rock formations,” it said.

The proposed project is envisaged in line with the government’s priorities of the development of world-class IT infrastructure, increased connectivity and availability of adequate urban spaces, the statement added.