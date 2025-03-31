Two University of Hyderabad students still in custody, FIR lodged

Hyderabad: A statement released by the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union (UoHSU) stated that two students remain under police custody after several of them were detained by the Hyderabad police the previous day amid strong protests against the presence of bulldozers in the disputed 400 acres of university land.

“This is to inform the student community that one student and one alumnus are still in custody as the police have arbitrarily filed an FIR on them last night. Considering the gravity and sensitivity of the situation, the Union is consulting the various stakeholders regarding the course of action,” the statement read, condemning the police action and detention of the protesting students.

The Gachibowli police detained Erram Naveen, a PhD scholar from the department of political science, and Rohit Bondugula, an IoE postdoctoral fellow at the University of Hyderabad, during the protest last evening.

An FIR had been filed against them under Sections 329(3), 118(1), 132, 191(3), and 351(3) of the BNS. They have been taken into custody.

A Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising the Students’ Union, Teachers’ Association, Workers Union and Non-Teaching Employees Union, was earlier formed to pursue legal avenues to challenge the land auction while urging the university administration to take a definitive stand on the issue, it said.

Chaos erupted on March 30 after several students from the University of Hyderabad were detained by the Cyberabad police for protesting against the Telangana government’s plan to sell 400 acres of prime land, which includes biodiversity and the Mushroom Rocks, which is believed to be about two billion years old.

In disturbing visuals from inside the University of Hyderabad campus, police officials and other security personnel dressed in army clothing can be seen mercilessly dragging students into buses amid protests against the JCBs clearing the eastern area of the UoH campus. The protests began after the bulldozers came to the campus around 2 pm.

A journalist working in a prominent online news media organisation, who was covering the protest, was also detained by the Cyberabad police. South First journalist Sumit Jha was taken into custody along with student protesters. However, he was later released.

‘If you don’t speak up now…’ KTR questions Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) questioned senior Congress member and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on his party’s stance on the destruction of the 400 acres of University of Hyderabad (UoH) land.

In an X pot on Monday, March 31, he demanded Gandhi speak on the ruling Congress government’s action. “If you don’t speak up now, it’s on you Mr Rahul Gandhi,” he posted on X.