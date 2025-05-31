No talks of merger between BRS and BJP: MP Raghunandan Rao

Hyderabad: Medak MP Raghunandan Rao of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has become an “invalid rupee” in Telangana, and there have been no discussions whatsoever about a merger between BRS and BJP.

He claimed that under the Modi regime, the BJP is strengthening its own base independently in the state.

Addressing reporters at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on Friday, May 30, Rao made several sharp comments on the current political situation.

Rao highlighted that the people of Nizamabad have rejected Kalvakuntla Kavitha, and as a result, she is now engaging in informal chats and remarks to build her own brand.

He further remarked, “When KCR changed the party to BRS, people gave it a VRS (voluntary retirement scheme). Has Kavitha ever worked for the people? What she is doing now is just her family’s internal politics. They are only trying to stay in the news in some form.”

He directly challenged KCR, saying, “KCR himself should clarify what the real issue is. Some people are personally trying to tarnish my image. I am demanding that the government take action and remand those who are spreading mud against me.”

Rao asserted that there have been no merger talks between BRS and BJP, and that the BJP is united and will continue to work collectively to bring the party to power in the state.