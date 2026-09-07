No tiger, just AI: Andhra man made to do 50 squats as punishment

When the truth came out, forest officials decided the young man needed a lesson.

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AI tiger prank

Andhra Pradesh: Shivers ran down the villagers of Kavali in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, who thought a giant tiger was on the prowl.

An image of the ‘tiger’ perched on a hill was shared amongst the villagers, and forest officials took action and inspected the spot, but there was no tiger.

The reason? It had never been there in the first place.

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The image was generated using Artificial intelligence (AI) by Eranna Honnucchi. He had edited a photograph of the hill to make it appear as though a tiger was sitting on it.

When the truth came out, officials decided the young man needed a lesson. They took him to the same spot and made him do 50 squats as punishment.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

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