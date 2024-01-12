No travel to Ayodhya from adjoining districts for 3 days

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh districts adjoining Ayodhya have banned their residents from travelling to the city for three days leading up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22.

The districts of Basti, Gonda, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Ambedkar Nagar and Amethi have instructed the security forces deployed on their borders not to allow anyone to move towards Ayodhya.

“Those who are not invited, are not allowed to enter Ayodhya. We will start evacuating the outsiders from Ayodhya two to three days before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony,” Inspector General of Police, Ayodhya, Pravin Kumar, said.

With the week-long rituals set to start from January 16, the Ayodhya administration has implemented a comprehensive plan encompassing advanced security and traffic management measures.

The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been aligned with public CCTV cameras across the city, ensuring vigilant surveillance.

Ayodhya’s yellow zone will be equipped with around Artificial Intelligence-based cameras featuring face recognition technology, seamlessly integrated with ITMS and monitored from a central control room.

This move aims to enhance overall monitoring and security in key areas.

Around 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed at different strategic locations in Ayodhya in view of the much-anticipated ceremony, said Uttar Pradesh Police Director General (DG) (law and order) Prashant Kumar.

He said the final security plan, force deployment and traffic diversions will be finalised in the next two days after getting the final programme of the Prime Minister’s visit on January 22.

“Traffic diversions for heavy vehicles will be enforced for January 17 or 18 after analysing the requirement. Heavy vehicles will be diverted to other routes from Lucknow, Kanpur and other districts to avert traffic congestion in Ayodhya,” he emphasised.

He said the police officials concerned are visiting and camping in Ayodhya to give final shape to the security and traffic arrangements.

He said extra police personnel have already been provided to GRP for enhanced security at the Ayodhya Dham railway station and trains approaching Ayodhya from different places.