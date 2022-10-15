No treat on Eid 2023 from Salman Khan, know why

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan’s movies are a ritual for his fans to watch during Eid. Every year Bhaijaan makes sure he doesn’t disappoint his fans and has at least one release on the festival. However, going by the actor’s latest Instagram post, we are saddened to let you know that Bhaijaan has no treat for his fans on Eid 2023.

The 3rd part of the Tiger franchise (Tiger 3) was all set to hit the screens on April 21, 2023, on Eid. But now, the release date has been pushed to Diwali 2023 which is likely is fall in November next year.

Sharing another interesting post of Tiger 3, Salman Khan wrote, “Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf.” The movie stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead.

Check out his old post below where Salman Khan announced that Tiger 3 will release on Eid 2023.

It seems like the actor is all caught up in his ongoing television reality show Bigg Boss16 and he also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’ which is set for its release on December 30. Also, looks like Salman is following Shah Rukh Khan’s pattern of releasing movies for Diwali. For the unversed, King Khan is also set to release his much-awaited movie Pathaan in January 2023.