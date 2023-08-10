No-trust motion lucky for us, it’s a floor test for Oppn: PM Modi

"I can see that you have decided that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA and the BJP will break all previous records with more brute majority," he said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th August 2023 6:11 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament (PTI photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the no-confidence motion is lucky for the BJP-led Centre as the floor test is not for the NDA, but for the Opposition which has moved the motion in the Parliament.

BookMyMBBS

Speaking on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that many members have expressed their thoughts and “I have also heard the speeches of few of the members”.

Stating that the people of the country have shown their trust in the NDA government a number of times, Modi said, “I am here to show my gratitude to the people of India.” 

MS Education Academy
Also Read
BJP won’t use ‘Quit India’ slogan if they realise a Muslim coined it: Owaisi

Taking a dig at the Opposition, the Prime Minister said that God is kind and if he decides, then through any medium he fulfils the desires of people.

“And I consider this as a blessing that God suggested the Opposition and they came up with the (no-trust) motion,” he said.

“In 2018 too, it was God’s wish when the members of the Opposition brought the no confidence motion. And then also I had said that it is not our government’s floor test, but it is their (Opposition’s) floor test.

“And the same happened when the voting was done. The number of votes could not control the votes which they had earlier. And not only this, when we went to the public, the people announced their no-confidence for them (Opposition) and the in elections, the NDA as well as the BJP got more votes. This means the no-confidence motion is lucky for us,” Modi said.

Also Read
‘India now tum abhi chup raho republic’, Mahua Moitra attacks PM

“I can see that you have decided that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA and the BJP will break all previous records with more brute majority,” he added.

The no-trust motion has been brought by the Congress on behalf of the Opposition bloc of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The debate was initiated on Tuesday by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th August 2023 6:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button