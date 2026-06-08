No Union minister faced corruption charges in 12 Years under PM Modi: BJP

Aizawl: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mizoram unit president Beichhua on Monday said the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained a corruption-free record at the Centre for the past 12 years.

Addressing a party function at the BJP office here, Beichhua said no Union minister in the NDA government has been implicated in any corruption scandal during the period.

“Under the leadership of Modi, not a single Union minister from the BJP or the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has faced corruption allegations. This clean track record reflects the integrity and efficiency of the government,” Beichhua, also an MLA, said.

He said the BJP government’s clean administration has significantly contributed to the country’s rapid progress.

Beichhua said the BJP-led Centre has consistently worked to eliminate corruption at its roots.

Through the Direct Benefit Transfer system, much of the corruption that used to exist has been eliminated, he said.

He further said the government has taken steps to ensure that funds are not lost along the way, which has significantly reduced the misappropriation of money and has enabled the government to save a vast amount of funds.

In the fight against corruption, agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have played a significant role, he said.

The BJP leader cited a recent case involving alleged smuggling activities linked to Mizoram and Myanmar, claiming that transactions worth around Rs 970 crore were detected through misuse of e-way bills.

Calling the matter serious, he urged people of the state to remain vigilant against involvement in illegal financial networks.