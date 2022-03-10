No upper age limit for candidates appearing for NEET exams

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC) said on Wednesday that the upper age limit of all candidates appearing in the undergraduate medical entrance exam NEET-UG has been removed.

Earlier, for general category candidates the age limit was 25 years and for reserved category candidates was 30 years.

“It has been decided in the 4th meeting of the NMC held on October 21, 2021 that there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET UG examination. Therefore, the information bulletin may be modified accordingly,” said NMC in a press release.

The process for official notification to suitably amend the Regulation on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 to this effect has been initiated, the NMC added.