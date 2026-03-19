No violations: SC rejects petition seeking probe into Vantara wildlife imports

New Delhi: The Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking a probe into the alleged irregularities of wildlife imports by Reliance-owned animal rescue and rehabilitation facility Vantara.

The petition sought disclosure of records related to import licences and permissions and the constitution of an independent monitoring committee under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, against all the animals involved.

A Bench of Justices PK Mishra and NV Anjaria stated that last year’s report submitted by a court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) found no violation of domestic or international law in relation to the facility.

“The final report of the SIT has been accepted by this Court, which categorically records that no violation of any domestic or international law was found,” the bench observed.

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The apex court pointed out that if all valid permissions are obtained, the alleged imports of wild animals cannot be termed illegal.

“Disturbing the settled environment, custody and air of living animals, including rescued animals after lawful import, may itself result in cruelty,” the top court said and dismissed the petition.