No weekend plans? Head to this strawberry farm in Hyderabad

What was once limited to hill stations like Mahabaleshwar and Ooty, strawberry picking has now made its way to Hyderabad, offering a unique experience right here. Bringing a touch of the countryside to the city, this immersive activity lets you wander through lush strawberry fields and handpick the juiciest berries, making it a great weekend getaway. Ideal for families, couples or even solo explorers, it is a unique opportunity to slow down, soak in the fresh air, and enjoy nature’s simple pleasures.

Strawberry picking in Hyderabad

Organized by Tridha Organics, Hyderabad’s first strawberry picking experience offers a refreshing break from the city’s usual activities. Visitors can stroll through the fields, handpick organic and chemical-free strawberries, and enjoy the joy of harvesting their own fruit. The farm provides a picturesque setting, making it a great spot for capturing memories while relishing the sweet, sun-ripened strawberries straight from the plants.

To ensure an enjoyable experience, the farm follows a set of guidelines for responsible picking. Guests are advised to select only fully ripe strawberries, handle the plants with care, and use the baskets provided to prevent any damage. Wearing comfortable clothing and sturdy shoes is recommended, along with sun protection for outdoor exposure. The farm also emphasizes sustainability—picking only what you need, avoiding waste, and respecting restricted areas meant for regrowth.

All details

Entry Fee? Rs. 250 per person and free for children under 2 years

Notably, to ensure a smooth experience, visitors must book their slots online in advance, as walk-ins are not permitted.

Per kg price? Picked strawberries can be purchased at Rs. 800 per kg

Where? Near Hattrick cricket ground, Kundanpally Village, Medchal Malkajgiri, Secunderabad – 501302

Notably, this experience is not available year-round. As the strawberry seasons wrap up in March, so does this opportunity to pick your own strawberries.