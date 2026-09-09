No weekend plans? Here are 6 events lined up in Hyderabad

Looking to break the weekday routine and dive into the city’s vibrant cultural scene? Hyderabad is packed with an exciting lineup of events from September 10 to 13, offering something special for every mood. Whether you are seeking a lighthearted laugh, a creative hands-on experience, or a unique local market to explore, the city has you covered this weekend.
From late-night stand-up comedy and thought-provoking theatre to eco-friendly festive workshops and lively local flea markets, Siasat.com has curated a guide to the best things to do in Hyderabad over the next few days. Mark your calendars and gather your crew, it’s time to make the most of your weekend!
Interesting weekend events happening in Hyderabad September 2026
1. Namak Kam Hain by Vidit Sharma
Date- September 13
Venue- The Comedy Theatre, Hyderabad
Timing- 9:30 pm onwards
Tickets– Rs. 499 onwards
Registration- BookMyShow
2. Trade Fair for Laboratory Technology
Date- September 10 to 12
Venue- Hitex Exhibition Center, Hitech City
Timings- 10 am to 6 pm
Registration– Register at Analytica Lab India website
3. Communitie Market Edition- 1
Date- September 13
Venue- Kissa Coffee House, Jubilee Hills
Timings- 11 am onwards
Ticket- Free entry
Registration– Register at the Communitie Events website
4. If Lanterns Could Talk Play
Date- September 13
Venue- district150 by QUORUM
Timings- 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm slots availabe
Ticket- Rs. 499 onwards
Registration– Available at BookMyShow
5. Ikea Treasure Hunt 2.0
Date- September 12
Venue- Ikea, Raidurg
Timings- 3 pm onwards
Ticket- Rs. 499 onwards
Registration– Register at the Communitie Events website
6. Make your own Ganesha
Date- September 12
Venue- Crafts Council of Telangana, Banjara Hills
Timings- 10 am to 12:30 pm
Ticket- Rs. 650
Registration– For registration, call 9704779968
What are your plans for this weekend? Comment below.