No weekend plans? Here are 6 events lined up in Hyderabad

Looking to break the weekday routine and dive into the city’s vibrant cultural scene? Hyderabad is packed with an exciting lineup of events from September 10 to 13, offering something special for every mood. Whether you are seeking a lighthearted laugh, a creative hands-on experience, or a unique local market to explore, the city has you covered this weekend.

From late-night stand-up comedy and thought-provoking theatre to eco-friendly festive workshops and lively local flea markets, Siasat.com has curated a guide to the best things to do in Hyderabad over the next few days. Mark your calendars and gather your crew, it’s time to make the most of your weekend!

Interesting weekend events happening in Hyderabad September 2026

1. Namak Kam Hain by Vidit Sharma

Date- September 13

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Venue- The Comedy Theatre, Hyderabad

Timing- 9:30 pm onwards

Tickets– Rs. 499 onwards

Registration- BookMyShow

2. Trade Fair for Laboratory Technology

Date- September 10 to 12

Venue- Hitex Exhibition Center, Hitech City

Timings- 10 am to 6 pm

Registration– Register at Analytica Lab India website

3. Communitie Market Edition- 1

Date- September 13

Venue- Kissa Coffee House, Jubilee Hills

Timings- 11 am onwards

Ticket- Free entry

Registration– Register at the Communitie Events website

4. If Lanterns Could Talk Play

Date- September 13

Venue- district150 by QUORUM

Timings- 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm slots availabe

Ticket- Rs. 499 onwards

Registration– Available at BookMyShow

5. Ikea Treasure Hunt 2.0

Date- September 12

Venue- Ikea, Raidurg

Timings- 3 pm onwards

Ticket- Rs. 499 onwards

Registration– Register at the Communitie Events website

6. Make your own Ganesha

Date- September 12

Venue- Crafts Council of Telangana, Banjara Hills

Timings- 10 am to 12:30 pm

Ticket- Rs. 650

Registration– For registration, call 9704779968

What are your plans for this weekend? Comment below.