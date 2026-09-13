Noida DM moves SC against HC reprimand over student’s NSA detention

New Delhi: Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam has moved the Supreme Court against an Allahabad High Court order directing that Rs 5 lakh be deducted from her salary for the detention of a student under the National Security Act during the Noida workers’ protest in April.

On September 2, the high court quashed the detention of Akriti Chaudhary, a 25-year-old Delhi University history graduate, who was taken into custody under the National Security Act in connection with the Noida workers’ protest in April.

Allowing Chaudhary’s habeas corpus petition challenging her arrest, the high court found that the detention was based on a story “concocted” by the state and directed her immediate release if her arrest was not warranted in any other case.

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It had strongly criticised the manner in which the detention order was passed by Roopam and warned that continued “despotic” conduct by “errant” bureaucracy could reduce Uttar Pradesh to an Orwellian dystopia.

It also awarded Rs 5 lakh compensation to Chaudhary and directed that the amount be recovered from the salary of Roopam, who passed the detention order, as well as other officers responsible, right down to the SHO.

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On September 9, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that an appeal would be filed against the high court decision quashing the detention order.

Chaudhary was arrested in connection with cases arising from the Noida workers’ protest in April 2026, and the Uttar Pradesh Police subsequently invoked the NSA against her and activist-journalist Satya Verma on May 13.

They were among several activists arrested in cases relating to the peaceful protest seeking higher wages.

In the order, the high court also made several significant observations on the roles of the bureaucracy and the police. It said officers are entrusted with immense powers because they bear responsibility for upholding the constitutional and legal rights, dignity, honour and welfare of citizens.

However, the court stressed that bureaucrats must remember that their “loyalty is towards the constitution and not the political executive”. It further said that officers are servants who serve the people, who are “the masters in a democracy”.

It directed that the High Court’s displeasure against the DM and police officers involved in preparing the dossier be recorded in their service records.