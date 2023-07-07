Noida: School teacher cuts hair of students to discipline them; gets terminated

Noida: A teacher of a private school here has been dismissed over protest by parents of about a dozen students after she “symbolically” cut the hair of their wards in a disciplinary action against them, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the school located in Sector 168 on Wednesday following which the enraged parents staged a protest on Thursday.

“Today police were informed about the matter and officials from the local Expressway police station reached the Shanti International School, taking note of the seriousness of the matter.

The school management and parents of around 12 students talked the matter out.

The school then decided to terminate the services of the teacher immediately,” Additional DCP (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

On the reason behind the teacher’s act, Avasthy said, “She was the disciplinary in-charge of the school and for several days, she had been asking the students to get their hair trimmed, but in vain. So, she herself cut their hair to discipline them.”