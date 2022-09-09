UP: 17 children, 2 teachers fall ill as foul smell comes from gaushala

Noida: As many as 17 students and two teachers from a school in Dankaur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar suddenly fell ill on Thursday.

All of them were admitted to the Dankaur Primary Health Centre as their health deteriorated.

The Swami Vivekananda Vidyapeeth school Director alleged that due to the lack of cleanliness in the nearby cowshed, a foul smell was enveloping the school. As a result, 19 people have fallen ill.

The school is located near Shri Drona gaushala in Dankaur town.

All the 19 people were rushed to the hospital where first aid was given to them after which they were sent home.

However, due to their deteriorating health, the two female teachers were admitted to the GIMS hospital in Greater Noida.

The school director alleged that the school is full of filth and a foul smell. Complaints have been made to the school committee many times in this regard but no action has been taken as yet.

However, Rajnikant Agarwal, Manager of the Gaushala Committee, says that lumpy skin disease is spreading in cows in the last few days for which a medicine has been sprayed.

“The smell lingers around for sometime near the school. Special attention is paid to the cleanliness of the gaushala. The school Director should investigate how the children and the teachers had fallen ill,” Agarwal added.