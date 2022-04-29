Noida: VHP, Bajrang Dal clash with cops over arrest of rape accused

Noida: A scuffle broke out between police personnel and Vishwa Hindu Parishad-Bajrang Dal activists in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Thursday, leading to a brief detention of some members of the right-wing organisations, officials said.

A policeman was injured in the scuffle that took place in the afternoon after the right-wing activists, including their office-bearers, reached the Sector 39 police station in connection with a rape case involving a minor girl and a boy, they said.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy from a different community, and the activists had gone to the police station to “discuss” the case, according to police officials.

However, an argument broke out between them and the police which escalated, they said.

“Some members of an organisation had come to the police station to talk to the case investigation officer. A few members of the organisation then engaged in a scuffle with some policemen. A case was lodged over the incident, and legal proceedings are underway,” a senior police officer said.

VHP media in-charge Rahul Dubey claimed that some activists, including senior office-bearers, were also injured in the scuffle.

“Our Noida unit convener was arrested while several other activists were briefly held in police custody. The convener was released on bail and others also freed by evening,” Dubey told PTI.

The police have lodged an FIR in the case under Indian Penal Code section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

The FIR, seen by PTI, has been lodged against one named person and 50-60 unidentified people on the basis of a complaint by a local police official.