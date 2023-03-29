Noida: Woman arrested for blackmailing, implicating lover in false rape case

While investigating the police found out that the accused, hailing from Aligarh, has a criminal background. There are similar cases registered against her.

Published: 29th March 2023 7:39 pm IST
Sofia was arrested by Noida police for blackmailing and threatening

A woman was arrested in Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly blackmailing a man and threatening to implicate him in a  rape case if he fails to pay a ransom of Rs 2 lakhs.

According to the police, the accused, Sofia, introduced herself as Neha Thakur to the victim. They entered into a relationship. Soon, Neha demanded the victim marry her.

“The victim agreed to marry her. Then Sofia started demanding Rs 2 lakhs as ramson and threatened of implicating false rape charges on him,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADPC) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said.

The ADCP said the victim registered a complaint on Tuesday

“While investigating the police found out that Sofia, hailing from Aligarh, has a criminal background. There are similar cases registered against her at the Aligarh police station. Her modus operandi was to trap people by threatening them with false rape charges,” the senior police officer said.

As per the police statement, Sofia has been arrested under Sections 384 (Punishment for extortion), 388 (Extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 389 (Putting person in fear or accusation of offence, to commit extortion) of IPC (Indian Penal Code).

