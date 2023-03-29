Rajasthan: Hindu rally disturbs namaz time, stones pelted; 12 held

Communal tensions erupted after Hindus and Muslims clashed in Rajasthan’s Tala village of Jamwa Ramgarh district on March 26.

Stones were pelted from both sides and communal and inciting slogans were raised by the Hindutva group.

In the case, twelve Muslim men were arrested and four minors were detained by the Jaipur Rural police.

The incident took place on Sunday and the arrest was made two days later, said a statement from the official Twitter page of Jaipur Rural Police.

On Sunday, Hindu right-wing Bajrang Dal workers raised derogatory slogans against Muslims while passing through a madrasa and mosque in Tala village.

According to a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, a large number of Bajrang Dal men can be seen passing the area carrying saffron flags and creating chaos.

⚠️ Abusive language



"Jai shri Ram, Maa C#*d do Mulloñ ki, Mulloñ ki Maa ka B#*$€∆"



Muslim men, who were offering namaz at that time objected and asked them to keep it low. At this point, stone pelting started. It is reported that the pelting happened from both sides.

Reports suggest that the Hindu rally started raising abusive slogans against Muslims.

The Jaipur Rural police, on its official Twitter page, replied that they are currently investigating the matter and appealed to maintain peace and harmony.

“Anyone caught spreading communal hate will be punished,” read the police statement.

When Siasat.com tried to contact the Tala police station in charge, the officer refrained from disclosing the case details.