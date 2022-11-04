Noise sells 2 mn smartwatches in India in festive season, logs 200% growth

New Delhi: Homegrown brand Noise on Friday said it logged 200 per cent growth by selling two million smartwatches in the country during the festive season.

Calling watches became the best-selling product in the smartwatch category, driving the company’s growth during the festive season. Icon Buzz, Pulse Go Buzz, and Pulse 2 Max were among them.

According to Counterpoint Research, India’s smartwatch market grew 312 per cent (year-on-year) in Q2 2022.

Noise captured the second spot with a 26 per cent share and registered 293 per cent (year-on-year) growth. The brand has ramped up its domestic production in the second quarter and contributed 3/4th of the locally manufactured smartwatches.

“India’s Smartwatch shipments grew by 4x annually in Q2 2022,” said research analyst Anshika Jain.

The company introduced more models with Bluetooth calling features and this feature was present in 40 per cent of its shipments for the quarter, said the report.

“We saw over 300 smartwatch models selling this quarter, the highest ever number. The top three brands combined offered 75 different models. The quarter saw over 50 new launches from major brands,” said research Analyst Harshit Rastogi.

Moreover, Noise was the best-selling brand in online channels.