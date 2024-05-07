Nomination process for last phase of Lok Sabha elections begins

The Election Commission issued a notification on behalf of the President starting the nomination process.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2024 10:04 am IST
Two election commissioners likely to be appointed by Mar 15: Sources
Election Commission of India (ECI)

New Delhi: Nomination process for the seventh and the last phase of Lok Sabha elections in which 57 seats will go for polls on June 1, began on Tuesday.

The key constituency of Varanasi represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha will also go for polls in the last phase.

The 57 parliamentary constituencies are spread over seven states and the union territory of Chandigarh.

MS Education Academy

The Election Commission issued a notification on behalf of the President starting the nomination process.

According to the notification, May 14 is the last date for making nominations, while May 15 has been appointed as the day for scrutiny of nominations.

Candidates can withdraw from electoral battle till May 17.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2024 10:04 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button