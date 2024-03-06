Non-compliance to summons: ED files fresh complaint against Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its second complaint at a court here against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over non-compliance with the agency’s summons issued to him in connection with a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra of Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday put up the matter for hearing on March 7.

The ACMM on February 17 granted a day’s exemption from physical appearance to Kejriwal in connection with the first complaint filed by the ED over the same issue. The court had adjourned the matter to March 16.

The fresh complaint pertains to “Kejriwal not abiding by the summons number 4 to 8”, a source said.

The AAP convenor had requested the financial probe agency for a date after March 12 for questioning on the excise policy matter, a source said on Monday.

His response came after ED had issued summons to Kejriwal for the eighth time on February 27 and asked him to appear before it on March 4.

ACMM Malhotra had taken cognisance of the first complaint on February 7.

“… summons are being issued to him to appear on February 17,” the judge had said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on January 31, issued summons to Kejriwal for the fifth time, and he was told to appear before it on February 2.

The financial probe agency’s complaint alleged that Kejriwal intentionally did not want to obey the summons and kept on giving “lame excuses”.

“If a high-ranking public functionary like him disobeyed the law, it would set a wrong example for the common man,” the agency said.

The ED had issued summons for the fourth time to Kejriwal on January 13, asking him to appear before it on January 18. On February 2, AAP said that Kejriwal did not appear before the ED for questioning, and also targeted the Central government.

“Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today either. The party calls the summons ‘unlawful’. We will comply with the lawful summons,” AAP had said.