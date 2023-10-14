Hyderabad: Goshamahal constituency MLA and suspended BJP leader Raja Singh has issued a warning to non-Hindus against entering garba events in Hyderabad. He has also cautioned garba organisers in the city.

Claiming that ‘love jihad’ cases are increasing, he stated that the supporting staff, including bouncers, videographers, and others at the event, must also be Hindu.

Addressing the organisers of garba events in the city, he said, “Aadhaar cards must be checked at the event’s entrance.” He added, “If organisers make any mistake, they will have to bear the consequences.”

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Hyderabad president (in charge) and noted Gau Rakshak, Laddu Yadav, has also issued a warning to non-Hindus against entering garba events in Hyderabad.

In a video shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, he claimed that every year, ‘love jihad’ cases come to light. He also asked organisers to check everyone’s Aadhaar cards at the event’s entrance. He added, “If I find out that non-Hindus are participating in dandiya at the event, cases will be filed.”

Yadav further emphasised that if any non-Hindu man is found inside garba events in Hyderabad, he will be dragged out of the event.

Garba events in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, several garba events are scheduled to take place in the city during the Navratri or the nine-night festival.

Passes for these events are being made available for purchase on many well-known websites, including BookMyShow.

Though Gujarat cities are renowned for garba, these events have also gained popularity in Hyderabad.

Navaratri Festival in Hyderabad

Navaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of the goddess Durga.

The festival spans nine nights and ten days.

In Telangana, Bathukamma is offered to the Navaratri goddesses. It is prepared using marigold flowers in particular.

The nine-night festival concludes with Durgashtami.

During the Navaratri festival in Hyderabad, Hindus participate in garba events, where they play dandiya. Some organizers are against non-Hindus attending these events and issue warnings every year.