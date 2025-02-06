Nora Fatehi caught in death hoax after viral bungee jump video

Mumbai: Social media is a powerful tool, but sometimes it spreads false information quickly. Recently, rumors circulated claiming Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi had died in an accident. A video showing a woman bungee jumping was falsely linked to her, causing panic among fans. However, these claims are completely untrue. Nora Fatehi is alive and well, and this is just another case of fake news going viral.

False News About Nora Fatehi’s Death

A person shared the misleading video and tagged Nora Fatehi, which led many people to believe she had died. But fact-checking confirmed that the woman in the video was not her. Nora has been active on social media, proving that the rumors were baseless.

A man named Sufiyan Khan shared the video, claiming it was Nora Fatehi. Many people believed the false claim and reshared it. Fans were upset and criticized the spread of fake news. Some also pointed out that this same individual had shared other misleading videos before.

Nora Fatehi and her team have not commented on the rumors. However, her social media posts confirm she is healthy and busy with work.

Despite the rumors, Nora continues her work. She recently released a song Snake with Jason Derulo, which has become very popular. She will also be in a Netflix series The Royals with famous actors like Zeenat Aman and Bhumi Pednekar.