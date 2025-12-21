Nora Fatehi says ‘I’m alive and well’ after being into a car accident in Mumbai

Actress Nora Fatehi got into a car accident on Saturday after a drunk driver slammed into her car.

However, she has now assured all her well-wishers that she is alive and well despite suffering some minor injuries.

Nora dropped a video on her Instagram Stories saying, “Hey guys, I’m just coming here to tell you that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident. A drunk person that was driving under the influence smashed my car, and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe and it flinged me across the car. I bashed my head on the window.”

Expressing her strong disapproval of people driving while being under the influence, she added, “I’m alive, and I’m well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling, and a slight concussion, I’m okay. I’m grateful for that. That could have ended terribly, but I came to say this to say that this is why you should not drink and drive.”

She revealed that she is not someone who promotes or enjoys substance abuse of any kind, and also shed light on the negative impact this can have on others.

“I hate alcohol to begin with. In fact, I am not someone who has ever liked the idea of alcohol or anything like that, such as drugs, weed, anything that puts you in a different state of mind… It is not something I promote or even enjoy being around…”, said Nora.

Urging people to be mindful of others’ safety, she added, “You should not drink and drive. It’s 2025. I cannot believe that this is even a conversation. I can’t believe that this is even a scenario that has to happen. At 3 p.m. in the afternoon, I could never imagine someone would be driving under the influence and putting people in harm’s way. Having said that, I just want to let everyone know I’m okay. I’m going to be suffering from pain for some time, but, thank God I am alive.”

Nora admitted that the incident has, in fact, left her terrified.