Nora Fatehi to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on Feb 16

Abu Dhabi: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi is all set to visit Expo 2020 Dubai— the world’s largest cultural gathering, on February 16.

The actor will grace the Jubilee stage at 8 pm UAE time (9:30 pm IST).

Expo 2020 Dubai took to Instagram and announced her visit, “Beloved in Bollywood and the Arab world, Nora Fatehi is coming to the Jubilee Stage on Wednesday, 16 February at 20:00 for a show you don’t want to miss! See her LIVE at Expo 2020 Dubai—it’s now or never, before it’s gone forever!.”

Nora Fatehi has recently shown her dance moves in “Dance Meri Rani” with singer Guru Randhawa, the video that has exceeded 100 million views on YouTube.

Nora, who hails from a Moroccan family but was born and brought up in Canada, has done a number of dance tracks for hit films in Bollywood including ‘Muqabala’ and ‘Garmi’ (‘Street Dancer 3D’), ‘O Saki Saki’ (‘Batla House’), ‘Kamariya’ (‘Stree’), among others.

As Expo 2020 approaches its last 50 days, a spate of celebs sighting is in store, with Ranbir Kapoor coming to the Jubilee stage on February 13, while singer Amit Trivedi will headline a concert on February 26.

Other international acts scheduled to be shown at the venue include rock band Coldplay on February 15, Filipino singer Bamboo will perform on February 11, and Filipino artist Moira dela Torre on stage on February 14.

Pakistani playback singer, songwriter, composer and actor Atif Aslam is all set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on February 11. Atif will be accompanied by a Symphonic Orchestra.

Bollywood singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu — who defined the ‘90s music era in Bollywood, will perform together at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on February 26.