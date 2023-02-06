Nora Fatehi’s net worth, home, expensive cars, salary & more

Mumbai: Moroccan actress and model Nora Fatehi who made her foray into Bollywood is celebrating her 31st birthday on February 6. The dance queen made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarban’. She also appeared in Telugu and Malayalam films. She is known for her dancing skills and fashion sense not only in Canada and India but across the world. She recently gave a performance at the 2022 FIFA world cup’s closing ceremony.

Nora Fatehi, who carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry, remained in the headlines for the wrong reasons after she was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate. She has been named in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar. It is also said that Nora took money from Sukeh to build a home for her family in Canada.

Whatever, but all we can say is that she has always succeeded in leaving her fans in awe because of her killer dance moves. On her birthday, we will give you an overview of her uber-luxurious life. Her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 40cr.

Fees for films and songs

Do you wonder how Nora Fatehi is managing to live such a luxurious lifestyle? She is earning a whopping amount from films and events. She has worked in various big-budget films to add more to her wealth. She charges around Rs 1 crore per movie while Rs 50 lakh for an item song.

Nora’s 15 to 20 per cent income comes from brand endorsements too. She worked with Nykaa, Parachute, Everyuth, Honor mobile, Noise etc. Reports claim that she is earning around 30 to 40 lakh per month from several brands.

Nora Fatehi’s Mumbai Home Worth Rs 10 cr

Nora Fatehi owns a luxurious house in Worli and it is reported that the cost of the luxe pad is approx Rs 10 crore.It is designed by American architect Peter Marino.

Nora Fatehi has shelled out several crores to decorate the lavish abode. Reportedly, she also owns a luxurious home in Canada.

Vanity Van

As Nora Fatehi has become a dancing sensation in India, she has purchased a stunning vanity van with numerous features. It is reported that her vanity van costs around Rs 5 crore.

Nora Fatehi’s Expensive Car Collection

The Moroccan beauty owns various luxurious cars which include —

BMW 5 Series worth Rs 64.49 lakh

Mercedes Benz GLA 200D worth Rs 32.33 lakh

Honda City worth Rs 12 lakh

Volkswagen Polo worth Rs 10.25 lakh

It seems that the actress loves cars and she has brought the almost top model of every car and the interiors of her cars are more personalised.

Expensive handbags

You might be surprised that the actress owns handbags which cost around 5 to 7 lakhs. It is said that Nora loves stylish and expensive handbags and her collection is proof of it.

She owns Hermes Birkin Handbag worth 7 Lakh and Rs 5.1 lakh Chanel Quilted Double-Chained Handbag among other expensive bags.

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the song ‘Manike’ from the movie Thanks God starring Sidharth Malhotra.